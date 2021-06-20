3 alleged BIFF members killed in Maguindanao, says military

State troops recovered 3 caliber .45 pistols, two hand grenades, 8 grams of crystalline substance believed to be “shabu,” and P1,000 cash following the firefight in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, Maguindanao on Sunday. Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Three alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in Maguindanao on Sunday, the military said.

The military encountered some 10 BIFF members under Muslimin Amilil in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town at 5:52 a.m. Sunday, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom).

State troops recovered the remains of the BIFF members, 3 caliber .45 pistols, two hand grenades, 8 grams of crystalline substance believed to be “shabu,” and P1,000 cash.

Meantime, a military operation conducted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday led to the discovery of an abandoned lair that can accommodate 80 to 100 persons in Barangay Saniag, Ampatuan town, according to Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint Task Force Central.

It has more or less 12 foxholes, three overhead bunkers, eight bunkers, three guard posts, and running trenches, he said.

“Rest assured that the armed forces will continue to conduct focused military operations to hunt and pound on the enemies, and recover their strongholds and armaments,” Vinluan said.

