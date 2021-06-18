Over 300 more OFWs repatriated from UAE

Courtesy of the DFA

MANILA - More than 300 Filipino migrant workers returned home to the Philippines on Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said, as repatriation of OFWs continues amid the pandemic.

The DFA said its 3rd chartered flight from the UAE brought 325 "distressed " OFWs home, including 88 pregnant Filipino women.

"The repatriates will undergo stringent facility-based quarantine provided by the Philippine government, in conformity with the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) - Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) and shall be subjected to RT-PCR Testing for COVID19," the DFA said.

According to the foreign office, its previous chartered flight from the UAE brought home 396 overseas Filipinos.

It will continue to accept appeals for repatriation of OFWs in the UAE, it said.

"To our kababayan in distress, we hear you. We are here for you,” said DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said more than 560,000 OFWs have been repatriated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OFWs have been returning to the Philippines since early March when coronavirus cases rapidly rose worldwide, forcing establishments and businesses to temporarily close in nearly all countries, leading to loss of jobs and income.

