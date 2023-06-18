Lava flows from Mayon Volcano at night on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Nearly 39,000 people have been affected by Mayon Volcano's continued unrest, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday, with more than half of them still seeking shelter at evacuation centers.

According to the NDRRMC's latest situation report, more than 20,000 residents were taking refuge at 28 evacuation centers in Albay two weeks since the volcano started becoming restive.

At least six cities and towns have also suspended classes, the council said.

The government has also extended assistance worth more than P62 million to affected residents, most of them food packs provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman earlier proposed alloting about P196 million in funds to support thousands of evacuees from his province for 90 days, a suggestion that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the national government would be looking into.

Phivolcs had said Mayon may continue rumbling for months.

As of Sunday, Mayon remains at Alert Level 3 as it continued to spew ash and lava, Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

Bacolcol also noted that while there were only 3 volcanic earthquakes recorded in Mayon over the last 24 hours, there was a slight increase in its total seismic energy release.

He also allayed fears from residents and businessmen in Albay about the present eruption's possible destruction of the famed Cagsawa Ruins, remnants of a former Catholic church that bore the brunt of Mayon's 1814 eruption.

"Ang Cagsawa Ruins po, it's 13 kilometers away from the summit. Nasira po yan noong 1814 eruption. Hindi po yan nasira dahil sa pumutok yung bulkan, kundi nasira po iyon dahil sa lahar deposit," he said.

(It was destroyed during the 1814 eruption. It was not destroyed because the volcano erupted, but because of the lahar deposits.)

Bacolcol also reminded residents to avoid Mayon's six-kilometer permanent danger zone so as not to run the risk of being caught in sudden volcanic activity.

RELATED VIDEO: