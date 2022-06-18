DAVAO CITY – Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Saturday said she would continue to reside in here in her hometown, even as she assumes the second highest post in the country by the end of the month.

"Actually hindi naman ako nagpapaalam sa kanila (Davaoeños) because I will continue on dito nakatira sa Davao City, but I only work in Metro Manila," Duterte told reporters in a chance interview.

A similar arrangement was done by her father — President Rodrigo Duterte — in the past 6 years. He stayed in Malacañang mostly on weekdays, while his family remained in Davao City. The Davaoeño chief executive traveled back to his hometown either on weekends or during special occasions and holidays.

Instead of bidding city officials farewell, the younger Duterte said she would focus on thanking her constituents and city officials in her inauguration and flag ceremony speeches in the coming days.

"Nagpapasalamt ako kanila because ang mayor ay isang tao lang iyan at hindi ko naman magagawa lahat noong accomplishments ng city government of Davao at ng Davao City kung wala silang lahat," she said.

"Ang mga taga-Davao at city government ng Davao are very loyal sa trabaho nila at napakadali nilang i-inspire para magtrabaho sa siyudad ng Davao.

"I believe my office was very, very strong because they are very supportive of the direction."

Duterte said part of her work as mayor that she will never forget included the 2011 flash flood, the bombing of the Roxas night market in 2016 and the fire that gutted parts of the NCCC Mall in 2017.

"Sadly, these are sad memories ... Iyon ang mga highlights ng aking experience as mayor" she said.

Duterte said she sees no problem with juggling her duties as vice president, Education secretary, and as mother in the next 6 years.

"It is not alien – ang time management – sa mothers," she said.

"We do that all the time. We take care of our families and we work. It is just that, in my case, dalawa ang opisina na hahawakan ko."

Duterte said she plans to open six satellite office for the Office of the Vice President in the coming years. She has yet to disclose the locations of the six OVP branches.