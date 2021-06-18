PH adds 6,833 more COVID-19 cases; active cases now over 61,000

Deaths exceed 100 on 4th straight day

People wearing face masks and face shields walk along a footbridge in Quezon City on June 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines tallied 6,833 more COVID-19 infections, with active cases reaching more than 61,000, the health department announced on Friday.

The country now has 1,346,276 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases, of which 61,776 or 4.6 percent are still active, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) 4 p.m. bulletin.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said the tally is the highest in 5 days or since June 13.

There were 30 recovered cases that have been validated as active cases, the agency noted.

Friday's positivity rate is at 12.6 percent, based on the samples collected from 43,633 individuals who underwent screening for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 16.

The virus also claimed 110 more lives, the lowest announced in 4 days, raising the country's death toll to 23,385.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.74 percent.

A total of 60 cases were initially classified as recoveries, the DOH said.

This is also the fourth straight day that daily deaths were over 100. The country surpassed 23,000 deaths on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 3,441 additional recoveries were logged, for a total of 1,261,115 or 93.7 percent of the running tally.

The new recoveries is the lowest in a week or since June 11 this year, the IRG noted.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The country is now in the fourth month of its COVID-19 vaccination program. The rollout started on March 1.

As of Wednesday, the government has administered 7,563,241

vaccine doses, of which 5,551,087 are first doses.

A total 2,012,154 Filipinos, meanwhile, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 3.47 percent of the minimum 58 million government target.

