Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on March 21, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file



MANILA - The next chief of the Department of Health (DOH) should have experience in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, outgoing Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Friday.

Duque, who has also served as health chief of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, earlier said he would go back to his province following his second stint at the DOH.

“Alam ko nasa isip, nasa puso nila na dapat ang ilagay nilang secretary of Health ay yung kahit paano ay mayroon nang karanasan sa pagtugon sa pandemyang ito para hindi na ire-reinvent ‘yung wheel so to speak. Tuloy-tuloy na lang, mayroong continuity," Duque said.

(I know people want the next secretary of Health to have some knowledge in addressing the pandemic so the wheel is not reinvented, so to speak. So that there's continuity.)

The Philippine Medical Association and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. have endorsed Dr. Ted Herbosa, adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, for the post.

Duque said he would "leave it to the next president to decide" who would be his successor.

“They’re free to recommend whoever they think is the best person for the secretaryship of health. But ako kasi, lahat ng pangalang naririnig ko, lahat ‘yan magagaling, lahat ‘yan nakatulong sa ating pandemic response. Hindi naman ako hinihingan ng anumang recommendation or endorsement," he said.

(All of the names I've heard are good and have helped in our pandemic response. I haven't been asked for any recommendation or endorsement.)

--Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

