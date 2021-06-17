Ex-Maguindanao town mayor shot dead by cops in alleged 'gun grabbing' incident

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday law enforcers killed Thursday morning former Talitay, Maguindanao mayor Montasser Sabal hours after his arrest at the Port of Batangas.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) shot dead Sabal after he allegedly grabbed the firearm of his police escort sitting beside him in a vehicle heading towards Camp Crame.

The incident occurred in San Juan City.

PNP chief Gen. Guilermo Eleazar said Sabal was arrested Wednesday evening at the Batangas Port after CIDG operatives learned of his arrival from Mindanao.

Sabal was facing drug charges and was tagged as among the suppliers of firearms and explosive materials to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), the PNP said.

Police allegedly seized inside his vehicle several firearms and explosive weapons, as well as illegal drugs.

Also arrested were his driver and 2 helpers.

"Since siya ay namatay while under police custody, it is part of the protocol for the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to conduct a motu-proprio investigation. We will leave the investigation to our IAS and my instruction to IAS Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo is to expedite the conduct of the investigation," said Eleazar.

Eleazar said Sabal was a former policeman assigned to the Special Action Force from 1998 to 2008 and served as the mayor of Talitay from 2010 to 2013, and vice mayor of the same town from 2013 to 2016.

