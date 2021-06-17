Phivolcs to launch mobile app for volcano information

MANILA — An app for easy access to volcano bulletins and advisories will be launched on Monday, June 21, the state seismology bureau said Thursday.

The “VolcanoPH Info” app, which will be available on Android devices, aims to help users understand the current volcano status and identify the necessary preparedness and response actions for their safety, the Phivolcs said in a statement.

“We aim to provide the users with accessible and easy-to-read information,” Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in the statement.

“Through this platform, we will be able to reach our clients better and faster,” he added.

The introduction of the app is in celebration as well of Phivolcs' 69th founding anniversary.

A list of monitored volcanoes will be available in the app, together with the summary of its 24-hour observation and advisories during its alert level status.

It will be available in the Filipino language, although future developments of the app including English language setting and its iOS version.

“Users can select from the list of volcanoes with alert levels on the homepage. After clicking on a particular volcano, they will be provided with the summary of the 24-hour observation period containing the alert level, monitoring parameters, and recommendations in the Filipino language,” the Phivolcs said.

“They can view the volcanic earthquakes for the past two weeks, and access volcano advisories and additional information such as alert level scheme, bulletin archive, volcano hazard maps, volcano preparedness guide, and glossary of terms.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: