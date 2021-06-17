PTV's Facebook, Instagram accounts get 'Philippines state-controlled media' tag

MANILA — Less than a year into the 2022 polls, Facebook Inc's initiative of labeling government media organizations as "state-controlled media," which started in the United States last year meant to "protect" its election, has reached the Philippines.

The Facebook and Instagram accounts of the government's People's Television Network (PTV) station, and their individual posts, can now be seen bearing such tags.

As well, IBC TV 13, Radyo Pilipinas, Philippine News Agency and Radio Television Malacañang have the "state-controlled media" label in their posts.

Under the label, a short explanation states, "Facebook has designated this publisher because it believes it may be partially or wholly under the editorial control of a state."

Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, earlier explained in a blog post that adding the label would provide "greater transparency into these publishers because they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state..."

"[W]e believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government," he said.

Gleicher also said Facebook would not apply the label if it determined that the media organization has "enough protections in place to ensure editorial independence."

In the same blog post on the Facebook Newsroom website, the tech company said that starting May 17, 2021, it would begin to roll out the label outside the US.

As soon as May 20, 2021, ABS-CBN News was able to see such a label in one of PTV's Facebook posts.

PTV on Facebook now has this "state-controlled media" label. But its Twitter account, @PTVph, still lacks said label. I don't know if this has been around for a while now for PTV, though, just noticed it today. pic.twitter.com/B7GleQFPKw — Rowegie Abanto (@arjayabanto) May 20, 2021

ABS-CBN News requested for Communications Secretary Martin Andanar's comment and is awaiting his reply as of posting time.

Facebook also said that the tag would be found on sponsored content, or ads, run by the "state-controlled media" outfits.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) last month reported that the social media giant has begun monitoring political advertising in the country through its Ad Library, a publicly available tool.

The rollout of the Ads Library is expected to boost the transparency of the upcoming pandemic elections in the Philippines, where candidates are forced to do their campaigns online.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse