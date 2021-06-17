CHED plans to issue safety seal for schools holding face-to-face classes

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday it was eyeing to grant "safety seal" certifications to colleges and universities conducting limited in-person classes as the pandemic persists.

CHED Chairman Prospero "Popoy" De Vera said the certificate will serve as an assurance that the school is safe and compliant with health protocols.

"Pinag-uusapan po namin sa commission iyan. Gagawa tayo ng safety seal, na lahat ng eskwelahan na papayagang mag-face-to-face, puwedeng lagyan noon," De Vera said in a press conference.

(The comission is talking about that. We're gonna make a safety seal for schools that will be allowed to hold face-to-face classes.)

"Kailangang gumawa tayo ng mas detalyadong guidelines for joint monitoring by CHED and ng local governments para alam nating siguradong iyong standards are being met," he added.

(We need to make detailed guidelines for joint monitoring by CHED and local governments to ensure that standards are being met.)

The government has been issuing safety seals in malls and other establishments to assure customers that these businesses meet public health standards against the spread of COVID-19.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who was also at the press conference, agreed with De Vera's proposal.

"Kaisa ninyo kami (city government) sa pagpapaspas ng pag-iinspeksyon ng ating mga paaralan at sisiguruhin po natin na compliant lahat ng schools bago po tayo magbukas," she said.

(The city government is one with the goal of inspecting our schools and we will make sure that all schools are compliant before we open them.)

De Vera, meanwhile, urged colleges and universities to start retrofitting their facilities in preparation for limited face-to-face classes in other degree programs.

The government has so far allowed medical and allied health programs to hold limited in-person instruction as these need on-site training.

CHED is completing data on the safety of medical and allied health students during the conduct of face-to-face instruction, which would be a basis if physical classes can be expanded to other programs, De Vera said.

