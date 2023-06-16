Metro Manila Council: NCAP helps deter traffic violations

The traffic situation at EDSA-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City on June 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metro Manila Council on Friday backed the observation of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority that traffic violations had increased since the suspension of the no-contact apprehension policy.

Around 32,700 traffic violations were logged in May this year, latest data from MMDA showed. The agency recorded an average of 9,514 traffic violations before NCAP was suspended last year.

"Am I saying that all of these are because of the suspension? Not really, but again data will show that the number of violations has increased and if you asked me if given the 4 years that I have been mayor, we really can't have traffic enforcers all over the City of San Juan and more so all over Metro Manila," MMC president and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said.

"Having the no-contact apprehension policy really helps in deterring traffic violators from committing these traffic violations... Now, if there are no cameras in the streets, the tendency really is for them to violate," he told ANC's "Headstart".

The NCAP was designed to catch traffic violations using security cameras. The scheme was suspended by the Supreme Court in August following questions on its legality.

The MMDA said it planned to appeal to the high tribunal to lift the suspension.