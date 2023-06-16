Lawmaker seeks lifetime validity of PWD IDs

A man, assisted by his cousin, traverses Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on June 9, 2020 amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA -- Cagayan de Oro Rep. Lordan Suan has filed a bill seeking the lifetime validity of IDs issued to persons with permanent disability (PWD).

House Bill 8440 seeks to amend Republic Act 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

“Even though we already have policies that provide them with benefits and protection against discrimination, persons with permanent disabilities still need to take the trouble in renewing their Identification Card or PWD ID every three years. Most of the person with permanent disabilities may experience moving, hearing, seeing, or communicating, which is why renewing their PWD ID is very troublesome," Suan said in the explanatory note.

Suan believes giving lifetime validity for PWD ID cards has the potential to significantly improve the lives of many individuals as it would give people with disabilities a quick and easy means to identify themselves, increase their safety and security, and support the development of a more inclusive and equal society.

“A lifetime ID card program for people with permanent disabilities is a tangible reminder that people with disabilities are valued members of our society and that their demands and accommodations should be addressed seriously," Suan said.

“We must put such a system in place and make sure it is accessible and secured.” Suan added.

Under the bill, issuing offices will be mandated to ensure that the lifetime validity is not abused in the case of the death of the ID holder.

The bill is pending before the Committee on Persons with Disabilities of the House.