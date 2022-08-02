Participants navigate an unpaved road as advocates for inclusive mobility conduct an accessibility walkthrough with local officials and community organizers in Brgy. Milagrosa in Quezon City on July 24, 2022, in line with the observance of the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry released a joint memorandum to lay down guidelines on the implementation of the 20 percent discount on medicines and 5 percent special discount on basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Under the guidelines, seniors and PWDs may avail of their discount when purchasing medicines and BNPC through digital channels by sending a copy of their senior citizen or PWD ID, and the identification page of their purchase booklets.

If the transaction is made via phone call, they can be identified as qualified for a discount by declaring their name, date of birth, and senior citizen or PWD ID number.

Upon the delivery of the medicine and BNPC, they must again present their ID and purchase booklets. Failure to do so may charge them with the full amount of their purchased goods, disqualifying them from their discount.

"We want to make sure our seniors and PWDs are able to avail. If meron silang concerns sa mga establishments na nao-observe, pwede nila itawag sa atin so we can act on it," DTI Undersecretary Atty. Ruth Castelo said.

The 5 percent special discount is applicable up to P1,300 worth of purchases per week, while the 20 percent discount on medicines has no purchase limit.

The joint memorandum was also signed by the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Internal Revenue, the National Commission of Senior Citizens, and the National Council on Disability Affairs.

More implementing agencies mean that there are more offices making sure the discounts are being implemented by establishments, Castelo said.

"Kapag di sila binigyan, whether it's 5 or 20 percent they can always call any of the implementing agencies nitong nasa JMC natin for the appropriate actions against the business establishment. I think it will be easiest for them to call DTI at 1384 that's our consumer hotline or send an email at cosumercare@dti.gov.ph," Castelo said.

While senior citizens and PWDs are happy with the wider implementation of their discounts, they hope the government can respond to the continued rise in the prices of goods.

For wheelchair-bound Pio Dela Paz, more should be done to help Filipinos get by amid rising prices.

"Hindi naman kami mabubuhay lang sa diskwento lang, lalo kung ang diskwento yun lang pangchichirya lang, eh ang pangunahin naming kailangan bigas," Dela Paz said.

Teodora Rivera has been a senior citizen for 2 years but her purchase booklet for discounts remains empty. She barely has enough money to spend for groceries so she takes on laundry and ironing jobs to get by.

"Mahalaga naman po, kasi gumagamit po ako ng online. Kung makakakuha ng malaking discount o mas mabababa ang presyo, mas makakatulong sa aming lahat," Rivera said.

As for 63-year old Pepito Andres, help from the government should be enjoyed by everyone amid the inflation, not just seniors and PWDs.

"Hindi ako happy doon, mas maganda talaga ibaba na lang ang mga bilihin. Maganda lahat pati gasolina ibaba nila, tulad ng sinasabi ng pangulo na bigas matuloy ang sinasabi na bente," Andres said.

"Ako minsan sinakay, PWD may discount, sabi ko okay lang na wala kaming discount kung mas mababa ang presyo, afford ng lahat," Dela Paz added.

