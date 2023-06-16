Fish surfacing in Cavite due to dredging, Pamalakaya says

A photo of some reclamation projects in Manila Bay, taken February 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA--Fishermen from Noveleta, Cavite have observed the surfacing of flounder or flat fish, locally known as "tampal-puke" or "isdang dapa".

Fisher group Pamalakaya Pilipinas believes these fish are being driven away from the sea floor due to continued dredging activities at the Manila Bay.

Pamalakaya said demersal fish as well as corals are being threatened by reclamation activities which have already reached Cavite.

Pamalakaya strongly opposes the reclamation activities that adversely affect the livelihood of small fisherfolk.

It said dredging activities resulted in a drastic decline in fish catch and other ecological damage.

Pamalakaya said it recorded an 80 percent decline in the average fish catch of fisherfolk since the dredging operations started two years ago.

The group has long opposed dredging reclamation projects in the country, saying these hurt the environment and kill their livelihood.

In earlier statements, the Philippine Reclamation Authority said all activities have already been approved with notices to proceed.

PRA also said they have consulted with various sectors that will be affected by dredging, including the fishermen groups.

Some 24 reclamation projects are currently in place in the country but this might still increase as there are still 147 applications being processed.