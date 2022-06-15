MANILA – A former president of the National Press Club (NPC) was found dead in his condominium in Malate on Tuesday, June 14.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), Alfredo “Fred” Lobo's body was discovered inside his bathroom and appeared to be “already in an advanced state of decomposition with a foul odor.”

According to the police report, the condominium’s security guard received a text message on June 12 from a tenant regarding foul odor coming from one of the units on the seventh floor.

The security guard checked the floor on Monday, June 13 and pinpointed that the odor was emitting from the unit of Lobo.

The guard tried to phone the unit owner and knocked on the door several times, but did not get a response.

The guard and the property manager forcibly opened the door, leading to the discovery of the body.

The property manager then reported the incident to the police.

The MPD said the remains of Lobo were brought to Funeraria Cruz “for autopsy and safekeeping.”

The NPC on Wednesday condoled with the family and friends of Lobo.

It said in a statement that Lobo was its president for three consecutive terms, from 1995 to 1998.

“[He] has served the Club with honor and distinction. An amiable person, he was fondly remembered as ‘Mr. Last Question’ during the press conferences in Malacañan, especially during the term of Pres. Fidel Ramos,” the NPC wrote.

“Our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family and friends,” it added.

