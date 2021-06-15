Mayor Sara: No Duterte-Duterte tandem in Halalan 2022

MANILA - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Tuesday said that she is being asked by her allies to reconsider her plans for the 2022 presidential elections.

She had claimed that she "does not intend" to seek the country's top post.

"Well nag-decide na ako nung January. I was asked to extend it till April 30. then by April 30. I was asked to extend it till July. so July binigyan ako ng HNP (Hugpong ng Pagbabago) governors until July to decide,” she said, referring to her party-list.

She reiterated there will be no tandem with his father in the 2022 elections even as speculations that she will run for president, with President Rodrigo Duterte running for as vice president, continue to swirl.

“It will never happen that merong Duterte-Duterte ... sinabi naman na ni PRD kung ano 'yung mga reasons niya kung bakit ayaw niya ako tumakbong president,” she said.

The President said earlier he has appealed to Sara not to run for the top post in 2022. The Chief Executive also denied he's gunning for the vice presidency despite being pushed by partymates to seek the position.

Defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, has been floated as Sara's possible runningmate following his trip to Davao City for her birthday.

Former defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, who was defeated in the 2010 presidential elections, is also allegedly in contention.

There also have been newspaper and billboard advertisements showing Sara with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, which also hint of a possible tandem.

The Davao mayor said she acknowledges skepticism that declaring zero interest in the 2022 elections is part of a political script and that she will eventually join the presidential campaign, like her father who first demurred but then ran and won the presidency.

"Walang script, ngayon is pinagiisipang maigi 'yung desisyon dahil hindi siya madaling trabaho na gawin," she said. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

