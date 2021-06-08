Duterte says 'no one deserving' to replace him in 2022

President Rodrigo Duterte at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Compound in Davao City on June 7, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said there's no one yet fit to replace him when his term ends in 2022.

"Wala ako nakikita na deserving (I don't see anyone deserving)," he said during an interview with Pastor Apollo C Quiboloy on SMNI channel.

Duterte said that he told her daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, on Monday not to run for president in 2022.

"Kinausap ko talaga kagabi (I talked to her last night). 'Do not run. Do not ever, ever commit the mistake of running for presidency,'" he said, adding she won't get something back from becoming the country's chief executive.

"Puro ka na lang trabaho diyan (You would only focus on work)."

Duterte, however, said he may publicly commend a presidential aspirant "when the time comes."

Sara topped recent surveys on potential presidential candidates but she has consistently denied eyeing the country's highest post.

Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda earlier claimed there is "no doubt in his mind" that Sara will run for president in next year's elections.

"There’s no doubt in my mind based on our exchange of chats and this has been long running that she will definitely run in 2022," Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

He later clarified this was only his interpretation, although he added he has her blessing to speak about her supposed political plans.

The Davao City mayor last week met with former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro — who lost in the 2010 presidential polls — and defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, sparking speculations further of her possible candidacy.

Aside from Sara, other names swirling as possible presidential candidates in 2022 include Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, former senator Antonio Trillanes, and Duterte's former aid Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

