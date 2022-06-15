

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 16 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The number of new infections increases the total BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 cases nationwide to 11 and 39, respectively.

Six more BA.5 cases were found, of which 2 were from Metro Manila, and 1 each from Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, while the location of the remaining patient was still being verified, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Four patients were fully vaccinated while the DOH was still looking into the status of the others, Vergeire added.

Five individuals have been tagged as recovered while one remains under home isolation, according to Vergeire.

Meantime, 10 more cases of the BA.2.12.1, a sublineage of the dominant omicron BA.2 variant, have been detected.

Four patients were from Metro Manila, 2 from Calabarzon, 1 each from Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, and Western Visayas, and 1 is a returning overseas Filipino, Vergeire said.

Three individuals were fully vaccinated and the inoculation status of the remaining patients was still being verified, she added.

Two had mild symptoms, 3 were asymptomatic, and the symptoms of the 5 patients are still being looked into, according to Vergeire.

Eight patients have recovered, one case remains active, while another is still being verified, she said.

The exposure and travel history of all patients were still being verified, Vergeire added.

"'Di po directly related ang bahagyang pagatas ng kaso sa mga bagong variant," she told reporters.

(The slight increase in cases is not directly related to the entry of the new subvariants.)

The BA.5 had caused a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Africa, while BA.2.12.1 comprised the majority of infections in New York City.

More details to follow.

