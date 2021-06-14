Duterte lauds community pantry organizers, but...

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has lauded the organizers of community pantries for their initiative, but reminded them to follow health protocols and regulations so as not to turn these into "superspreader" events.

Duterte on Monday said he received a report that a recent food distribution event in Barangay Matandang Balara in Quezon City turned into a superspreader event after at least 84 people tested positive for COVID-19.

"We must ensure that these activities will not go out of control and become superspreader events," he said during his weekly televised public address.

Duterte was referring to a event organized by Quezon City Councilor Franz Pumaren. As of June 4, a total of 197 COVID-19 cases have been reported due to the event.

According to Duterte, community pantry organizers are doing well and he salutes them for their actions, but he also reminded them to be aware of the existing laws and regulations.

"If it's a matter of assessing whether or not you are doing good, you are doing super good. Saludo ako, at maganda 'yung konsensiya ninyo sa kapwa tao ninyo. But please, read the restrictions first," he said.

(If it's a matter of assessing whether or not you are doing good, you are doing super good. I salute you and you have good conscience towards your countrymen. But please, read the restrictions first.)

"See to it that the regulations are complied with. Eh kung talagang magka-crowding crowding 'yan, super spreader 'yan. Mag-iispread na naman. Wala nang katapusan," Duterte added.

(See to it that the regulations are complied with. If people flock to the event, then that's a super spreader event. The virus will spread again, it will be endless.)

