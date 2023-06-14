Hundreds of Filipino Muslims join the morning prayer outside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Manila in celebration of Eid’l Fitr on May 14, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared June 28 (Wednesday) a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid'l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, a key celebration in Islam.

Malacañang on Wednesday released Proclamation No. 258, which made the holiday official.

In the proclamation, Marcos said the date was upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, following the 1444 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Marcos likewise described Eid'l Adha as "one of the two greatest feasts of Islam."

Eid'l Adha is one of the 2 main holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide, the other one being Eid'l Fitr.

The feast commemorates Abraham's obedience when he was told to sacrifice his son Ishmael, whose life was later spared when Allah sent a ram to be sacrificed instead.

