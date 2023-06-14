President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The House of Representatives is bracing for a bigger attendance and a more relaxed health protocol in President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.

The House is also eyeing to drop the face mask and testing requirements for the event.

But for now, the plan is to require those attending to have antigen test 24 hours before.

"Sa health protocol, during the 1st meeting of the medical group and counterparts in Malacañang and Senate, they were still thinking of antigen taken 24 hours before the event, so far that's the requirement," Secretary General Reginald Velasco told the media.

However, Velesco said this may all change if the government will declare the end of the pandemic by June 30.

"We still don't know if DOH will announce by June 30 the end of the pandemic, but if that will be done on that day then we will change the health protocol accordingly," Velasco added.

Velasco said the end of the pandemic is likely to increase their attendance. They are eyeing viewing rooms within the Batasan Pambansa Complex to offset the loss of 500 seats in the former first gallery of the Session Hall, which was demolished by the previous Congress to enlarge the working area of lawmakers.

Velasco said they will deploy additional seats in the session hall, aside from the viewing rooms in the Romualdez Hall and the Women's Legislative Hall.

Lawmakers will be entitled to just a plus one and the guest list must be finalized a month before the event so that the House can send invitations, get RSVPs and map out the seating arrangement.

Velasco confirmed all major government officials will be invited, including the Vice President.

Still, the House is keeping the option of having guests attend virtually.



FROM THE ARCHIVES