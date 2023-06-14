Ex-PNR execs found guilty of graft over P47-M wood purchase

MANILA -- Seven former Philippine National Railways (PNR) officials were found guilty by the Sandiganbayan 7th Division of two graft charges, stemming from the purchase of a total of P47 million worth of wood in 2013.

In the decision of the anti-graft court promulgated on June 9, 2023, former PNR division manager Abdul Aziz Pangandaman and other officials -- namely Estelito Nierva, Ruben Besmonte, Neofito Perilla, Gracia Dantes, Cesar Bocanog, and Mario Arias -- were sentenced to imprisonment of 6 to 10 years for each of the two counts.

“The mad dash to procure wood for the rehabilitation of the PNR railways has not only stripped the government precious resources but also put public safety on the line,” the court said in the decision penned by Division chairperson Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta.

Associate Justices Zaldy Trespeses and Georgina Hidalgo concurred.

The graft charges involved the purchase of Larch wood bridge ties, Larch wood joint ties, and Larch wood switch ties even if the bidding documents required Yakal wood.

"There was a duty to act, to verify, and to ascertain that the goods subject of the procurement was Yakal. Had Larch wood been intended at the outset, this should have been accurately reflected, at least as compliant, in the technical specification aspect of the evaluation and awarding process," the court said.

Former general manager Junio Norberto Ragragio and division manager Rosendo Calleja, however, were acquitted for failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

