IN PHOTOS | PH Embassy in UK holds Diplomatic Reception

LONDON- The Philippine Embassy in the United Kingdom, held a diplomatic reception on June 13 at the East India Club in London, hosted by Ambassador Antonio M. Lagdameo and Mrs. Linda Lagdameo, on the occasion of the 124th Anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence.

“It is with great honour and pleasure that I welcome you tonight, as we celebrate the 124th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence,” said Lagdameo in receiving the guests.

“As we stand in the threshold of our country’s new narrative and prepare to usher in a new administration, under President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., I join the call to make the most of this new beginning and heed the call of both our outgoing president Rodrigo Roa Duterte and president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., to unite and to move forward as a nation,” he said in his brief welcome speech.

Ambassador Lagdameo was also surprised with a birthday song and cake, as celebrated his birthday on the same day. His family, including Antonio “Anton” Lagdameo Jr., incoming Special Assistant to the President of the Philippines, under president-elect Bongbong Marcos, arrived in London, from different parts of the world, to celebrate with him and join the reception.

(Photos: Ernie Delgado)