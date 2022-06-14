Home  >  News

IN PHOTOS | PH Embassy in UK holds Diplomatic Reception

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Jun 14 2022 09:21 PM

LONDON- The Philippine Embassy in the United Kingdom, held a diplomatic reception on June 13 at the East India Club in London, hosted by Ambassador Antonio M. Lagdameo and Mrs. Linda Lagdameo, on the occasion of the 124th Anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence. 

Group shot
“It is with great honour and pleasure that I welcome you tonight, as we celebrate the 124th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence,” said Lagdameo in receiving the guests. 
Speech ni amba

“As we stand in the threshold of our country’s new narrative and prepare to usher in a new administration, under President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., I join the call to make the most of this new beginning and heed the call of both our outgoing president Rodrigo Roa Duterte and president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., to unite and to move forward as a nation,” he said in his brief welcome speech. 

Suprise song and dance

Ambassador Lagdameo was also surprised with a birthday song and cake, as celebrated his birthday on the same day. His family, including Antonio “Anton” Lagdameo Jr., incoming Special Assistant to the President of the Philippines, under president-elect Bongbong Marcos, arrived in London, from different parts of the world, to celebrate with him and join the reception.

(Photos: Ernie Delgado)

Amba binigyan ng parangal
Group photo of embassy staff
Pagdating ng ibang ambassadors at iba pang bisita
More photos of the event
More guest
Celebrities and diplomats    
Cello player
More group shots
Mga guest sa reception   
Reception sa PH Embassy
Mga bisita sa embahada sa reception ng embahada 
     
Dalawang kuhang litrato
