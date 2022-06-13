Philippine presidents, VPs invited to Sara Duterte inauguration

Sara Duterte-Carpio is proclaimed the vice president-elect of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate-president Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the House of Representatives at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

DAVAO CITY — Outgoing Davao City mayor and incoming Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said her team has invited incumbent and past presidents and vice presidents to her inauguration on June 19.

In her interview with Davao City Disaster Radio, Duterte-Carpio said only former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has confirmed her attendance while outgoing vice president Leni Robredo could not attend due to her attendance of the Naga City Charter Day that will happen on the same weekend.

The team of Duterte and Robredo already finished the transition process for the new administration.

"Wala na'y schedule na magkita face-to-face with VP Robredo and human na po ang meeting with my team and the team of VP Leni Robredo," Duterte-Carpio said.

Duterte-Carpio also cannot confirm if President Rodrigo Duterte and incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend her inauguration that will happen in San Pedro Square near Davao City hall.

From June 17 to June 20, several roads surrounding the venue will be closed for the preparation and post-inauguration activities.

Buses will be deployed to northern and southern parts of the city by 1:00 pm to fetch people who will watch the oathtaking. The vehicles will leave the San Pedro Square by 9:00 pm to provide transportation for attendees who will go home after the event.

Visitors and attendees can also avail of the photo-ops with Duterte-Carpio at Quezon Park after her oath-taking.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio bared that three of her department heads from Davao City government will join her in the Office of the Vice President, while she is waiting for the confirmation of one more department head.



- report from Hernel Tocmo