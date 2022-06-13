Ombudsman orders dismissal of 45 BI officers, staff linked to 'pastillas scam'

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of 45 Bureau of Immigration officers and staff linked to the “pastillas scam” after they were found to be administratively liable for the illegal entry of foreign nationals to the Philippines from 2017 to 2020.

In the decision approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on June 6, 2022, the following BI personnel were ordered dismissed from service for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service:

Senior Immigration Officer and former acting chief of the Ports Operation Division Grifton S. Medina

Erwin Ortañez

Glenn “GC” Comia

Benlado “Bien” Guevarra

Danieve “Denden” Binsol

Deon Carlo Albao

Arlan Edward Mendoza

Anthony “Al” Lopez

Cecille Orozco

Francis Dennis Robles

Bradford Allen So

Vincent Allas

Rodolfo “Totoy” Magbuhos

ER German Robin

Gabriel Ernest “Gabe” Estacio

Ralph Ryan “RG” Garcia

Phol “Vexana III” Villanueva

Abdul Fahad “Sharpedge” Calaca

Danilo Deudor

Mark “Fakehappy” Macababbad

Aurelio “Amboy” Lucero III

George Bituin

Salahudin Hadjinoor

Cherrypie “Chepie” Bicolcol

Chevy Chase Naniong

Carl Jordan Perez

Abdulhafez “HB” Hadjibasher

Jeffrey Dale “Boss Nyepi” Ignacio

Clint John Simene

Asliyah Maruhom

Maria Victoria Jogno

Paul Erik “Liza” Borja

Hamza Pacasum

Manuel Sarmiento III

Fidel Mendoza

Dimple Mayumi Mallari

Gerrymyle “Gem” Franco

John Michael Angeles

Francis Meeka Flores

Sadruddin Usudan

John Kessler Cortez

Mohammad Sahary Lomondot

John Derrick Go

Aira Inoue

Rovan Rey Manlapas

“In case the penalty of dismissal from the service can no longer be served due to respondent’s separation from public office, a fine equivalent to one year salary shall be imposed,” the Ombudsman said in the decision.

Other administrative charges of gross or serious dishonesty and gross neglect of duty were however dismissed.

“Also, this office finds that respondents acted willfully and with a corrupt motive. Not acting with negligence but in face with deliberate intent, the charge for gross neglect of duty is dismissed,” the Ombudsman said.

In an earlier decision approved by Martires on May 27, 2022, the BI officers and staff were also found criminally liable by the Office of the Ombudsman as graft charges were subsequently filed before the Sandiganbayan.

While criminal charges were also filed against the supposed leader of the scam, Marc Red Mariñas, as well as other former BI personnel Angelica Omampo, Yanni Jao, Cathy Cu and George Gilbert Ong, the administrative charges against them were dropped for lack of jurisdiction as they appear to be no longer connected with the BI.

