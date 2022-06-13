Ombudsman orders dismissal of 45 BI officers, staff linked to 'pastillas scam'

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of 45 Bureau of Immigration officers and staff linked to the “pastillas scam” after they were found to be administratively liable for the illegal entry of foreign nationals to the Philippines from 2017 to 2020.
In the decision approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on June 6, 2022, the following BI personnel were ordered dismissed from service for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service:
- Senior Immigration Officer and former acting chief of the Ports Operation Division Grifton S. Medina
- Erwin Ortañez
- Glenn “GC” Comia
- Benlado “Bien” Guevarra
- Danieve “Denden” Binsol
- Deon Carlo Albao
- Arlan Edward Mendoza
- Anthony “Al” Lopez
- Cecille Orozco
- Francis Dennis Robles
- Bradford Allen So
- Vincent Allas
- Rodolfo “Totoy” Magbuhos
- ER German Robin
- Gabriel Ernest “Gabe” Estacio
- Ralph Ryan “RG” Garcia
- Phol “Vexana III” Villanueva
- Abdul Fahad “Sharpedge” Calaca
- Danilo Deudor
- Mark “Fakehappy” Macababbad
- Aurelio “Amboy” Lucero III
- George Bituin
- Salahudin Hadjinoor
- Cherrypie “Chepie” Bicolcol
- Chevy Chase Naniong
- Carl Jordan Perez
- Abdulhafez “HB” Hadjibasher
- Jeffrey Dale “Boss Nyepi” Ignacio
- Clint John Simene
- Asliyah Maruhom
- Maria Victoria Jogno
- Paul Erik “Liza” Borja
- Hamza Pacasum
- Manuel Sarmiento III
- Fidel Mendoza
- Dimple Mayumi Mallari
- Gerrymyle “Gem” Franco
- John Michael Angeles
- Francis Meeka Flores
- Sadruddin Usudan
- John Kessler Cortez
- Mohammad Sahary Lomondot
- John Derrick Go
- Aira Inoue
- Rovan Rey Manlapas
“In case the penalty of dismissal from the service can no longer be served due to respondent’s separation from public office, a fine equivalent to one year salary shall be imposed,” the Ombudsman said in the decision.
Other administrative charges of gross or serious dishonesty and gross neglect of duty were however dismissed.
“Also, this office finds that respondents acted willfully and with a corrupt motive. Not acting with negligence but in face with deliberate intent, the charge for gross neglect of duty is dismissed,” the Ombudsman said.
In an earlier decision approved by Martires on May 27, 2022, the BI officers and staff were also found criminally liable by the Office of the Ombudsman as graft charges were subsequently filed before the Sandiganbayan.
While criminal charges were also filed against the supposed leader of the scam, Marc Red Mariñas, as well as other former BI personnel Angelica Omampo, Yanni Jao, Cathy Cu and George Gilbert Ong, the administrative charges against them were dropped for lack of jurisdiction as they appear to be no longer connected with the BI.
