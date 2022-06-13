Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov speaks at a briefing at President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on June 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "will cooperate with the Russian Federation" on several fronts, including energy and people to people connectivities, Moscow's ambassador in Manila said on Monday.

Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov gave the statement when asked about Marcos Jr.'s earlier call for Moscow to respect Ukraine's freedom and democratic way of life.

"As far as I understand, President-elect would like to continue his independent policy and he will cooperate with the Russian Federation," Pavlov said in a press conference.

"The Russian Federation is ready to improve our traditionally friendly relations between our countries in many areas of cooperation because it meets the interests of our nations," he said.

Moscow has also offered to "satisfy" the Philippines' "needs in sources of energy" considering the "turbulent period of our life."

In March, Marcos Jr. called for a peaceful resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian War, noting his "appeal for sobriety to prevail."

While the Philippines voted in favor of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Marcos said there is no need for Filipinos to take sides in the conflict in Europe.

"I don’t think there’s a need to take a stand; we are not involved, except for our nationals," Marcos said in an earlier interview.

Marcos' incoming national security adviser said the next administration would be neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the country can take advantage of Moscow's petroleum resources.

"Andyan lang yung Russia (Russia is there), they are also pivoting to our area. We should take advantage of that," she said.

Russian forces invaded parts of Ukraine in February, claiming that they had to defend separatists in the eastern part of the country.