VP Duterte visits Brunei, set to meet crown prince

Vice President Sara Duterte is in Brunei Darussalam, where she is expected to meet its crown prince to discuss affairs of mutual concern for the two countries.

Duterte is also set to meet with Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) officials to "examine strategies which could be used to further raise the quality of education in Southeast Asia.

She is also set to visit public school Sekolah Rendah Pusar Ulak, and Seri Mulia Sarjana International School.

To conclude her visit, the vice president will meet the Filipino community in the Sultanate during the Philippines' Independence Day, together with Philippines' ambassador to Brunei Marian Jocelyn Tirol-Ignacio.

Duterte traveled to Brunei as the president of SEAMEO and as the secretary of Education of the Philippines.

She assumed the leadership of the SEAMEO Council during the 52nd SEAMEO VOCTECH Council Conference hosted by Manila last Feb. 8-10, 2023.

Duterte arrived at Brunei last June 11 and is expected to return to the Philippines on June 13.

