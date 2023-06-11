RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Rains are possible over parts of the Philippines on Monday, June 12 as Filipinos mark Independence Day, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said monsoon rains are possible over Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible in these areas, said the state weather bureau.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are also likely over Metro Manila, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro and northern Palawan due to the habagat.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, according to state meteorologists.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Chedeng has left the Philippine area of responsibility. It was last spotted 1,550 kilometers northeast of Luzon's northern tip and could fizzle out in the next. days, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.