View of Mt. Bulusan on June 12, 2022 from Irosin, Sorsogon after its latest phreatic eruption. Photo courtesy of Ryan Laguilla

MANILA — Another phreatic or steam-driven eruption was detected at the Bulusan Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said the eruption occurred at 3:37 a.m. Sunday and lasted for 18 minutes. However, the plume was not visible in the agency's camera monitors.

The new phreatic eruption came exactly a week after Bulusan erupted on June 5.

Phivolcs reiterated in its advisory that Alert Level 1 remains in Bulusan, which means that it is in an abnormal condition.

Under Alert Level 1, the public is prohibited from the volcano's 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Juban, Sorsogon reported that 12 barangays were affected by ashfall following the latest eruption: Puting Sapa, Añog, Buraburan, Bacolod, Rangas, Roroy, Sipaya, Maalo, Calateo, Cogon, South Poblacion, and North Poblacion.

A family in Barangay Añog immediately fled their home following the eruption.

But as of writing, the MDRRMO in Juban has yet to release the number of evacuees due to the ashfall.

A preemptive evacuation was implemented on Friday due to volcanic earthquakes recorded in Mt. Bulusan. About 109 families in Barangay Puting Sapa fled their homes.

— with reports from Jose Carretero and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

