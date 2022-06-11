The main public market of Ipil town after it was ravaged by a fire. Photo courtesy of Arturo Dollesco



A fire engulfed the main public market of Ipil town in Zamboanga Sibugay late Friday night, with estimated initial damage reaching more than P16 million.

The local government of Ipil is scheduled to call a meeting Saturday to discuss the damage incurred in the fire in Barangay Don Andres.

At least 90 percent of the municipality's main public market was razed to the ground, according to a report submitted to the local government by Municipal Fire Marshall Inspector Percival Alar.

Alar said the estimated amount of damage may still rise, pending the affidavit of lessors in the area.

Fire investigators are looking into electricity overload as one of the possible causes of the fire.

Alar also said that this has been the 3rd time that the same market was ravaged by fire since 2020.

Local officials are also set to discuss possible assistance to the affected vendors in the area.

—report from Jewel Reye

