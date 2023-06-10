MANILA - Mayon Volcano is already erupting, with activity concentrated at the summit, according to Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol.

Mayon Volcano is still under alert level three.

“Ito eruption na talaga 'to kasi, pero it's not hazardous kasi ang eruption nasa summit lang sa bunganga,”Bacolcol said.

The evacuation of residents inside the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone is also underway.

The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office said around 4,000 families are being evacuated.

Residents of Tumpa in Camalig were asked to stay at the Bongabong evacuation center where some evacuees have complained of poor conditions.



Some said it is too hot to stay inside the modular tents.

Some have either moved under a shade or endure the elements.

“Mainit kasi sa loob kaya dito nagpapahinga kasi high blood ako hindi pwede sa sobrang init,” according to an evacuee.

Another problem is the lack of water in the restrooms.

But they are thankful they are not getting sick.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian distributed relief goods to displaced residents staying at Anislag evacuation center in Daraga, Albay.

Gatchalian said thousands of food packs have been turned over to the local government of Albay and he assures additional assistance will be given if needed.

The Office of Civil Defense for its part is working on delivering drinking water and helping with proper waste management in evacuation centers.

The agency has also prepositioned food packs and non-food items for quick delivery to affected communities.

“We have water filtration units na nasa Manila na we have director na pumunta na rito to help or to be used dito sa mga evacuation center, we have those unit sa metro manila na naka-standby, “ Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro said.



The provincial government of Albay said it will buy the produce of farmers inside the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone to ensure farmers will not return to the area.

These goods will then be used to feed the evacuees according to Albay Governor Edcel Lagman.

“We will exhaust on the possible means upang talagang makuha lahat ang crops dito mga vegetable produce nila para hindi masayang,” he said.