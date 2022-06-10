MAYNILA — Hindi na naman sumipot sa hearing ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ngayong Biyernes ang driver ng SUV na bumangga at sumagasa sa guwardiya ng isang mall sa Mandaluyong noong weekend.

Sabi ni Atty. Keiron Gubatan, chairperson ng LTO special hearing committee, 2 beses nang hindi sinunod ng driver ang kanilang mga ipinadalang show cause order.

Dahil dito, hihintayin na lang aniya ng komite ang report ng Intelligence Investigation Division (IID). Isasailalim sa evaluation ang ulat at base rito ay irerekomenda ng komite sa tanggapan ni LTO chief Edgar Galvante kung ano ang magiging posibleng kaparusahan sa driver.

“That will depend on the evidence submitted to us by the IID,” sabi ni Gubatan.

Sinabi naman ni Atty. Clarence Guinto, acting director ng LTO-Law Enforcement Service, na umaasa silang pagdating ng Lunes ay nasa opisina na ni Galvante ang kaso para desisyunan ito.

“We will expedite this case, by next week. I am appealing to the committee that over the weekend, they work out the resolution and hopefully it will be on the table of Asec [Galvante] by Monday. Once we have a decision, we will make a press statement on that,” sabi ng opisyal.

Dagdag niya, gaya sa ibang mga kahalintulad na kaso, ipinatupad lang din naman ng LTO ang normal na proseso sa kaso ng nanagasang SUV driver.

“We practice the 2 notice rule. We did that in one week's time,” ani Guinto.

Sinabi ni Gubatan na kasama sa mga naghihintay na posibleng parusa ay ang suspensyon o revocation sa lisensiya ng driver.

“'Yung revocation po is the severe penalty that may be imposed by the committee against the respondent. The main factor, when the committee finds probable cause that respondent is no longer fit to drive, then the severe penalty of revocation of license will be imposed against the respondent,” sabi ng opisyal.

Nilinaw din ng LTO na isang tao lang ang kanilang iniimbestigahan sa kaso ng hit-and-run.

Sabi ni Renante Melitante, officer-in-charge ng LTO Intelligence Investigation Division, walang katotohanan na magkaiba ang rehistradong may-ari ng SUV sa nagmamaneho nito noong mangyari ang pananagasa.

“'Yung owner po ng vehicle po ay hindi po 'yung tatay, so therefore po, 'yung iniimbestigahan po natin ay hindi po si tatay," ani Melitante.

Pero tumanggi na ang LTO na pangalanan sa publiko kung sino ang registered owner ng SUV na siya rin umanong driver nito at tumatayo ngayong respondent sa kaso.

“In compliance with the Data Privacy Act, we cannot release to you the name. We are sorry for that we cannot release to you the name until the committee has resolved the case. The respondent in this case is the owner of the motor vehicle and we assure that he is also the driver,” sabi ni Director Guinto.

Sa ngayon, nakaalarma pa rin ang SUV at sa sandaling mamataan ito sa kalsada ay maaari itong i-impound ng mga awtoridad.

“Aside from the 90-days preventive suspension of the drivers license, the motor vehicle registration is under alarm. There will no transaction…transfer of ownership, change of color and anything,” ani Guinto.

Umapela ang pulisya sa publiko na tulungan silang mahanap ang SUV at ang driver nito.

"Sa mga nakakaalam sa whereabouts nung sasakyan, puwede n'yo pong ipagbigay alam sa ating kapulisan at sa LTO. Tingin po namin nasa Pilipinas pa 'yan," ani Mandaluyong police deputy chief Lt. Col. Marlon Mallorca.