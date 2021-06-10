Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas passes away

MANILA—Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas passed away on Thursday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family said.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Governor Douglas 'Dodo' Cagas this morning, owing to COVID complications. He has joined his Creator in Heaven," a post on Facebook by his niece, Ria Fe Cagas Fernandez, stated.

Cagas had been a politician for more than three decades, beginning as an assemblyman in the 1980s, then as congressman from 1998 to 2007.

The former lawmaker had served as governor of the province from 2007 to 2013, 2016 to 2019, and then 2019 up to present.

"Governor Dodo has left many footprints in Davao del Sur that will be remembered for generations, and even more indelible footprints in our hearts," his niece shared.

"He was the loving husband of Congresswoman Didi and father to Vice Governor Marc Douglas. But not only that, he was also a brother, uncle, advisor and friend to many. He was the father of the Province of Davao del Sur, a dedicated public servant, and his life is a wonderful inspiration to all."

Cagas was among those linked to the death of journalist Nestor Bedolido in Digos City in 2010. He voluntarily surrendered to authorities in 2014 after the court had issued a warrant for his arrest.

In 2016, Cagas was accused of pocketing P9.3 millions in kickbacks through the controversial pork barrel scam when he was still congressman.

Cagas is survived by his wife, Rep. Mercedes Chan Cagas and son, former congressman and Vice Governor Mac Douglas IV.