LIST: Alternative routes on June 12, Independence Day

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday released a list of alternative routes for motorists affected by the temporary road closures on June 12, Independence Day.

The MMDA said the affected vehicles are advised to use the following routes.

All vehicles southbound coming from the 3 bridges (Jones, McArthur, and Quezon) shall use Taft Avenue to the point of destination

All vehicles coming from the U.N. Ave. westbound lane shall turn left to Roxas Blvd. to the point of destination

All vehicles coming from Roxas Blvd. the northbound lane shall turn right to U.N. Ave. to the point of destination

All trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from Roxas Blvd. northbound shall turn right to Pres. Quirino Ave. to point of destination

All vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Blvd. intending to utilize Roxas Blvd. shall turn left to A. Soriano Ave. or straight to Bonifacio Drive, left to P. Burgos Ave. to Finance Rd. to point of destination

All trailer trucks or heavy vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge shall turn around at Anda Circle to the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Blvd. to C-3 to the point of destination

All vehicles coming from Gen. Luna inside Intramuros shall turn left to the eastbound lane of P. Burgos or Finance Rd. to the point of destination

For vehicles going to Quiapo

Along Roxas Blvd. right turn to UN Avenue or Kalaw then left turn to Taft Avenue to the destination

For vehicles going to the PICC area