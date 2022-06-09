Guevarra, Remulla meet for DOJ transition

MANILA — Incoming Justice Secretary Boying Remulla and his team met with outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday.

In a 2-hour meeting, Remulla and Guevarra discussed “many” issues confronting the Justice Department, although Remulla did not divulge details, except to say they may need another meeting to discuss all the issues.

“We might ask for a second one kasi masalimuot talaga ang problema ng sistema na kailangan natin isaayos. At talaga nakakatuwa naman nabigyan kami ng impormasyon na ukol sa mga suliranin na sumasambalot sa ating hustisya,” he told reporters shortly after the meeting.

Pressed for details, Remulla said there were too many issues to discuss.

“Madami. Too long to discuss now. Masasabi ko lang very informative,” he said.

In a brief interview with the media, incoming SOJ Boying Remulla thanks SOJ Menardo Guevarra for the initial meeting and says they may need a second one. He didn’t disclose details of the meeting except to say “marami” and “masalimoot,” referring to issues in the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/Kil4ORmY88 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) June 9, 2022

“Imagine 11 agencies kasama sa DOJ family so walang simple. So walang isang tanong na pwede masagot, or isang sagot sa tanong na yan,” he added.

Guevarra had earlier stressed the significance of the transition meeting.

“This meeting is important in order to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and uninterrupted operations at the DOJ. This may not be my last meeting with the incoming secretary, as I will make myself available to him for consultations in the future,” he said in a message to the media.

Guevarra had identified 9 suggestions he planned to raise with the new Justice secretary, including pursuing the 3-year joint program with the UN on human rights promotion and protection, digitization of all prison records, and pursuing the immigration modernization bill.

REMULLA’S TEAM

Remulla declined to say who the members of his team will be.

Joining Remulla in the meeting were current Foreign Affairs undersecretary Brigido Dulay and veteran litigator Jesse Andres.

Dulay did not grant any interview.

Andres confirmed he will be joining Remulla’s team although the exact position is still being ironed out.

Litigator Jesse Andres (right) confirms he will be joining incoming SOJ Boying Remulla’s team but exact position is still subject to screening. Current DFA Usec Brigido Dulay (left) was also in the transition meeting though no confirmation yet as to his post. pic.twitter.com/Q0ZiS0Bquf — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) June 9, 2022

“I will join definitely but we still have to go through the screening. So until our papers are approved wala pa official capacity,” he said.