Southern PH Medical Center to add beds, as COVID-19 cases rise in Davao

MANILA—The largest COVID-19 referral center in Mindanao will increase its bed capacity for virus cases as it reached 92 percent utilization rate, the Department of Health in Davao region said Wednesday.

The Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City will increase its COVID-19 bed capacity to 600 from 408, said DOH-Davao regional director Dr. Annabelle Yumang.

Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City will also raise the number of its virus beds to 288 from 188, she added.

Davao City's healthcare utilization rate is considered "moderate risk" at 65.6 percent, while region-wide it was "low risk" at 57.7 percent, according to Yumang.

"Kung sa healthcare workers naman, ang government hospitals may additional hiring po tayo under emergency hiring ng employees," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Government hospitals have additional hiring under the DOH emergency hiring of employees.)

"Nag-augment po kami ng nurses sa ating private hospitals."

(We also augmented the number of nurses in private hospitals.)

Davao City, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, has 2,683 active cases as of Tuesday, Yumang said.

The city has logged a 54-percent growth rate in cases and could surpass Quezon City's new coronavirus infections, independent research group OCTA earlier said.

The region's "aggressive" COVID-19 testing and mass gatherings might have caused the increase in virus cases, according to Yumang.

"Sa tingin namin po kasi may mga gatherings na rin na nangyari. Isa rin itong possible factor na nakapag-transmit (ng virus)," she said.

(We think mass gatherings are also a possible factor in virus transmission.)

The Philippines on Tuesday logged 4,777 more COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 2 weeks, raising its total to 1,280,773. Of this figure, 56,452 were active cases, 22,064 were deaths, and 1,202,257 were recoveries.