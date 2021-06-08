Philippines' COVID-19 death toll breaches 22,000

Devotees observe mass as priests lead the procession for the Archdiocesan Day of Prayer and Fasting at the Quiapo Church on June 01, 2021. The mass was followed by a penitential walk from Quiapo Church to Sta. Cruz Parish in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines' total deaths due to the coronavirus rose to over 22,000 on Tuesday with 95 newly confirmed fatalities, as the health department also logged nearly 5,000 additional infections.

It is exactly a week since the country surpassed 21,000 deaths and 2 weeks since it breached 20,000, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team pointed out.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is now at 22,064. The case fatality rate is at 1.72 percent, the latest Department of Health bulletin showed.

Tuesday's new deaths also included 40 cases first classified as recoveries.

According to the DOH on Saturday, the high number of new COVID-related fatalities reported in past weeks was due to the increasing number of deaths being registered outside the capital region.

Meanwhile, there were 4,777 more COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 2 weeks, raising the country's total to 1,280,773.

Active cases reached 56,452, the lowest in 5 days, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The 7,122 new recuperations raised the total number of recoveries to 1,202,257. These account for 93.9 percent of the country's cumulative total cases.

The day's positivity rate is at 14.3 percent, based on the samples collected from 29,125 individuals who got tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Edson Guido, head of ABS-CBN Data Analytics, said the positivity rate is the highest since May 4.

Eight duplicates, of which 6 were recoveries, have been removed from the country's cumulative total, according to the DOH.

Ten laboratories failed to submit data on time.