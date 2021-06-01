COVID-19 deaths in PH top 21,000 as 5,177 more cases recorded

Members of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance office conduct COVID-19 swab testing for residents along Dupax Street in Barangay Old Balara on May 31, 2021, after some 6,000 people reportedly flocked to a charity food distribution event in the area and broke health and safety protocols last May 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE)— Deaths due to COVID-19 in the Philippines surpassed 21,000 on Tuesday with 46 additional fatalities, as the health department confirmed more than 5,000 fresh infections.

The country's death toll due to the virus stood at 21,012, comprising 1.70 percent of the total recorded cases.

The Philippines recorded almost 1,000 deaths in just a week, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team pointed out. Deaths breached the 20,000-mark on May 25.

Tuesday's deaths included 15 cases initially tagged as recoveries, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said it is the lowest count of new fatalities in a week, or since May 25 when 36 deaths were registered.

From May 26 to 31, the daily death toll ranged from 107 to 210, the research unit said.

The DOH also reported 5,177 new cases, the lowest in a week, pushing the country's total recorded infections to 1,235,467.

Active cases, meanwhile, reached 53,203.

Recoveries climbed to 1,161,252 with 6,230 additional recuperations.

The Philippines' total number of recoveries accounts for 94 percent of its running tally.

Out of 36,978 individuals who underwent testing on Sunday, 11.7 percent were found to be carriers of the virus.

Eleven duplicates, 8 of which are recoveries, have been removed from the running total, the DOH said.

Ten testing laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Based on the Johns Hopkins University's tracking, the novel coronavirus already infected 170.7 million people globally, since the first cases from Wuhan, China were reported in late 2019.

The virus also claimed 3.5 million lives worldwide.

As of Sunday, the Philippines was already able to administer 5,180,271 COVID-19 shots, nearly 4 million of which are first doses.

More than 1.2 million Filipinos, meanwhile, are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The government retained the general community quarantine (GCQ) "with restrictions" status for Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces from Tuesday until June 15 as the country continues to battle the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte also said the following areas would be under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 1 to 15, the second toughest lockdown level:

Region 2

-Santiago City

-Cagayan City

Cordillera Administrative Region

-Apaya

-Benguet, Ifugao

Region 4-B

-Puerto Princesa

Region 6

-Iloilo City

Region 9

-Zamboanga City

-Zamboanga Sibugay

-Zamboanga del Sur

-Zamboanga del Norte

Region 10

-Cagayan de Oro City

CARAGA

-Butuan City

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under GCQ, the second loosest quarantine level from June 1 to 30.

Cordillera Administrative Region

- Abra

- Baguio City

- Kalinga

- Mountain Province

Region 2

- Isabela

- Nueva Vizcaya

- Quirino

Region 4-A

- Batangas

- Quezon

Region 10

- Iligan City

Region 11

- Davao City

BARMM

- Lanao del Sur

- Cotabato City

The rest of the Philippines will be under the least stringent quarantine level, modified GCQ, during the entire month of June, said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.