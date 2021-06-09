DOH: Calabarzon cases ‘declining’ despite recent high number of daily average cases

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE)—The COVID-19 trend in Calabarzon is declining despite leading the number of daily average cases nationwide, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The region recorded 821 new infections on Tuesday, taking its total virus cases to 173,118, according to Dr. Paula Paz Sydiongco, head of DOH-Center for Health Development in Calabarzon.

"Base sa mga natalang kaso nung June 8, makikita natin na unti-unting pababa ang kaso. Ngunit kailangan pa rin bantayan ito at patuloy na palalahanin ang ating mga kababayan ng minimum public health standards," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Based on the cases we recorded on June 8, the trend is declining but the public must continue to observe minimum health standards.)

Cavite has seen a high number of new infections because of intensified contact tracing, with 15 persons being traced per virus patient and its governor setting up a quota for RT-PCR laboratories, said Sydiongco.

"Lumalabas po sa aming datos na karamihan ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Cavite ay yung malapit po sa Metro Manila . . . Mataas po (ang bilang ng kaso) sa Cavite kasi lately ang Cavite nag-strengthen ng contact tracing nila," she said.

(Based on our data, a majority of COVID-19 cases in Cavite are near Metro Manila. Cases are high because Cavite recently strengthened its contact tracing.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Laguna's rise in COVID-19 cases are due to the mobility of the people, most of whom work in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, said provincial health director Dr. Rene Bagamasbad.

"Kasi ang mangyayari ho yun namu-multiply pagbalik dito sa probinsiya, uuwi yun nang may sakit na, clustering naman sa household," he said.

(When they return here, they're already sick and this results in clustering in households.)

Local officials will meet with their counterparts in other areas to find out where virus transmissions occur, Bagamasbad added.

"Gusto namin sana maging strikto ang aming impelmentasyon sa ating quarantine status atsaka yung minimum health standards sana maging mahigpit kasi kita namin sa transport nga lang di nasusunod yun," he said.

(We want to be strict in the implementation of the quarantine status and minimum health standards because we can see it's not followed in transportation.)

The province also fails to meet its contact tracing target and quarantine facilities are not used, according to Bagamasbad.

"Di po namin na-reach ang (contact tracing) ratio na 'yun kasi masyado mataas ang populasyon sa city," he said.

(We can't reach the ratio because the cities' population is too huge.)

"Malaki naman ang quarantine capacity ng Laguna pero halos lahat nagku-quarantine sa bahay."

(The province's quarantine capacity is also big but almost everyone isolates themselves at home.)

The region, meanwhile, has so far administered 485,589 COVID-19 vaccine first doses, Sydiongco said. Of this figure, 134,884 were health workers, she added.

Laguna and Quezon provinces have administered first doses to all their health workers, while Cavite, Batangas and Rizal were more than 90 percent complete, according to Sydiongco.

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna are among the 9 key economic hubs where government aims to achieve herd immunity by November.

The Philippines has administered 6,096,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses since it started its inoculation program on March 1, government data showed Tuesday.