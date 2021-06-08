Over 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Philippines

A health worker prepares to administer the 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on May 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has already administered 6,096,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses since it started its inoculation program on March 1, government data showed on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, 4,491,948 Filipinos already received their first dose of the vaccine against the virus, while 1,604,260 are already fully vaccinated, having gotten their 2 doses.

The number of Filipinos who are fully immunized against the disease represents 2.77 percent of the minimum 58 million target by yearend to attain herd immunity.

Among those fully vaccinated are 846,301 health workers, 393,944 senior citizens, 358,317 persons with comorbidities, and 5,698 economic frontliners.

The government was able to administer a total of 784,930 jabs from May 31 to Sunday, the bulletin showed.

Out of the country's 9,329,050 vaccine doses stockpile, 8,684,060 were already deployed to over 3,000 vaccination sites nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. on Monday night said more than 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be delivered to the country this month, as the government continues to boost its inoculation program.

These include, he said, 2.28 million vaccine doses from US-based Pfizer that would arrive between June 10 and June 11. It will be delivered through vaccine-sharing platform COVAX Facility.

One million doses each of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and Chinese-made Sinovac jabs will also arrive on June 9 and 10 respectively, he said.

The government confirmed earlier in the day its approval for use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to minors aged 12 to 17 years old, in a bid to widen the country's immunization program to such demographic.

To date, the country has recorded a total of 1.276 million COVID-19 cases, nearly 59,000 of which remain active infections.

The respiratory disease has so far claimed nearly 22,000 lives.