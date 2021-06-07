Over 2 million Pfizer vaccines to arrive in PH this week: Galvez

Vials and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

MANILA - More than 2 million more Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive this week in the Philippines, the country's vaccine "czar" said Monday.

National COVID-19 task force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a taped public briefing that 2.28 million vaccines from the American drugmaker will arrive either on June 10 or June 11.

The jabs will again be delivered through the COVAX Facility, a UN-led initiative that aims and promotes equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Aside from the 2.2 million doses, Galvez earlier said they are set to sign a deal that will secure 40 million doses of COVID-19 jabs from the US pharmaceutical giant.

The vaccine from Pfizer, which uses mRNA as its technology platform, was the first to be granted emergency use authorization in the Philippines, getting the Food and Drug Administration's approval on Jan. 14.

It has to be administered in two doses, 21 days apart.

Only 193,050 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived last month.

Aside from Pfizer's, the Philippines is currently using COVID-19 jabs developed by AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Gamaleya Institute.

One million doses each of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines and Chinese-made Sinovac jabs will arrive on June 9 and 10 respectively, according to Galvez.

More than 200,000 vaccine doses from Moderna, another US drugmaker, and over 2 million doses of British-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs are also expected to arrive this month.

Galvez said a total of more than 11 million doses of COVID-19 shots will be delivered to the country this month, as the government continues to ramp up its vaccine drive.

The Philippines has taken delivery of at least 9.329 million COVID-19 shots, of which nearly 6 million doses have been administered as of June 6.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million in the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

