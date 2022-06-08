Marcos Jr. picks retired UP professor Clarita Carlos as National Security Adviser

Retired UP Prof. Clarita Carlos meets with President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on June 8, 2022 in his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines. Handout photo

MANILA -- Retired University of the Philippines (UP) political science professor Clarita Carlos will be joining the Cabinet of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as National Security Adviser.

According to the Marcos camp, Carlos met with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday and accepted the offer to be part of the incoming administration.

Marcos Jr. earlier said he was just waiting for Carlos to choose a position where she could be "most useful".

Carlos is the executive director of the Center for Political and Democratic Reform Inc, a non-government and non-profit think-tank.

She was a panelist in the lone debate Marcos attended in the run-up to the May 9 general elections.

In an earlier interview, Carlos said that Marcos should accept all the military and police atrocities committed during the reign of his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In 2016, Carlos slammed groups that had been calling for the exhumation of Marcos Sr.'s body from the heroes’ cemetery, saying that a wrong cannot be corrected by another wrong.

Prior to her retirement, Carlos was a member of the faculty of the UP Department of Political Science.