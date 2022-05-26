Inanunsiyo ngayong Huwebes ni President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr ang ilan pang appointment sa kaniyang Gabinete.

Isa na rito si Manuel "Manny" Bonoan, ang chief executive officer ng San Miguel Corp. Tollways, bilang kalihim ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"He has spent almost his entire professional life in the DPWH. I know him very well so I think he will do.. I know he will do a good job," ani Marcos.

Inihayag naman ni Bonoan na tinanggap niya ang alok ni Marcos.

"Yes, absolutely. I cannot refuse the offer of the President, you know, I also have to contribute to, 'yong pangangailangan ng ating bansa, with him," ani Bonoan.

Unang itinalaga sa DPWH si Bonoan noong 1998 bilang undersecretary for Visayas and Mindanao operations. Naglingkod din siya bilang acting secretary noong 2007.

Inanunsiyo rin ni Marcos ang pagkakapili sa matalik na kaibigan at tumulong sa kampanyang si dating Rep. Anton Lagdameo bilang Special Assistant to the President (SAP).

Bilang SAP, si Lagdameo ang mamamahala ng schedule at mga aktibidad ng pangulo, Presidential Management Staff, at presidential appointments processing.

"Because it's very sensitive and very important in the sense that we've known each other since he was a child. Hindi na ako child noon pero since he was young. So he knows me very well. He's been with us, working, with me for the past 10 years," ani Marcos.

Inihayag ni Marcos na may napupusuan na rin siyang mamuno ng Department of Information and Communications Technology, at kasalukuyan nang nilalatag ang plano para sa malawakang digitalization sa bansa.

"I already have a person there but we are still trying to put together the plan," aniya.

Kinukunsidera ring maupo sa Marcos administration si Rep. Rodante Marcoleta at political scientist Clarita Carlos pero tuloy pa ang pag-uusap kung saan sila makatutulong.

— Ulat ni Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News