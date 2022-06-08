LTFRB grants P1 jeepney fare hike in NCR, Regions 3, 4

Jeepney drivers wait at a terminal in Antipolo, Rizal on June 8, 2022. Drivers have limited their trips due to their low take home pay brought by the rising oil prices. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved a P1 provisional fare increase for public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Region 4 effective Thursday, June 9.

The increase will bring the base fare, or for the first four kilometers, to P10.

"Effective immediately naman po 'yan. Pero bukas pa kasi mabibigyan ng copy ang petitioners. So bukas na nila yan ma-implement kasi maglalagay pa sila ng notice of provisional fare increase sa mga sasakyan nila," LTFRB Executive Director Ma. Kristina Cassion said Wednesday.

Other areas will still follow the P9 base fare.

Last week, LTFRB said it is unlikely to approve the fare hike petitions filed by consolidated jeepney operators.

"We had to address immediately the P6.50 fuel price increase yesterday (June 7) that’s why the board met today to resolve immediately the motion for recon(sideration) for the provisional increase," Cassion said.

Jeepneys must display the notice of increase as a condition to implementing the new rate.

Discounts must still be given to persons with disability, senior citizens, students and other qualified commuters.

The order, signed by the LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra, board members Joel Pernito and Sherwin Begyan, and Cassion, acts on a fare hike petition by four transport groups filed in March 2022, which the board denied at first.

The transport groups were 1-UTAK, PASANG MASDA, ALTODAP, and ACTO.

The LTFRB cited the rising cost of fuel as a challenge to keeping public transport services running, despite the increased passenger capacity for all modes of transport.

“While the Board recognizes the plight of the Filipino people every time an increase on the price of commodities occur, including the cost of public transport, it cannot be insensitive to the clamor and plight of the PUV operators and drivers who are responsible in ensuring a steady supply of public transport services,” the order said.

'BETTER THAN NOTHING'

Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, chairman and president of 1-United Transport Alliance Koalisyon (1-UTAK), welcomed the approval of the P1 provisional fare increase, adding this will be of big help to the drivers.

"Salamat din naman, better than nothing. That would translate to additional income of around P300 to P400 a day. Kahit paano, makakatulong. Pero alam niyo naman, ang hinahabol nating presyo, ang layo na, so hindi pa rin sapat," he said.

(We thank them, better than nothing. That would translate to additional income of around P300 to P400 a day. That would be helpful. Although you know the fuel price that we are going after, so that is still not enough.)

"Sana mabigay 'yung P2 para dagdag tulong na rin nila," Mendoza added.

(We are hoping they can also grant the P2 increase. That will be additional help.)

Mendoza also expressed hope that the government will grant their requests, including tax cuts and the P5 fare increase.

"With the increase in the price of fuel, hindi naman natin pwedeng doblehin ang pamasahe. Bibigat din sa mga pamilya ng tsuper. Pero wala nang iba eh, wala nang ibang way to compensate sa taas ng presyo ng krudo but to increase fares. So kahit pa-piso piso lang, makakatulong po 'yun," he said.

(With the increase in the price of fuel, we cannot double the fares. It will also be an added burden to the family of the drivers. But we have no choice, we have no other way to compensate the increase in oil prices but to increase fares. So even with just a peso, that will be of big help.)

The LTFRB said it would still hear a separate petition filed by transport groups for a P5 increase, set for the end of June.

Jeepney operators have warned of a possible lack in unit availability if oil and other commodity prices continue to soar.

- reports from Jacque Manabat, Anjo Bagaoisan, and Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News