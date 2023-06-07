Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Camarines Sur

MANILA — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Camarines Sur province Wednesday evening, Phivolcs said.
The temblor occurred 1 kilometer southeast of Ragay town at 6:16 p.m. with a depth of 2 km.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
Intensity V - Ragay, Camarines Sur
Intensity IV - Daet, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Camarines Sur
Intensity III - Pili, Camarines Sur; Guinayangan, Quezon
Intensity II - Panganiban, Catanduanes; Gumaca, Quezon
Intensity I - Tinambac, and Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Polillo, and Calauag, Quezon
Phivolcs said there is no expected damage to structure but aftershocks are expected.
