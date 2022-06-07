German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel speaks at a media briefing after meeting with President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on June 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Germany's ambassador on Tuesday told President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that Manila and Berlin share a "common interest" in protecting the rule of law and cooperating on maritime security.

German Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel said she informed Marcos of her country's "policy guidelines that provide a huge pool of opportunities to cooperate in bilateral, regional and international issues and challenges."

"[I] assured him of Germany's commitment to further engage in the region in our common interest to protect the international rules-based order which also comprises cooperation in the area of maritime security," the ambassador said in a press conference after her courtesy visit to Marcos.

The diplomat did not give details about Marcos' response, but noted that Germany's cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard was brought up.

"We exchanged and explored this in our joint interest, in our common interest in protecting the international rules-based order and the rule of law that also needs to be applied to the maritime sector," she said.

"We didn't go into details but realized and underlined that we have a common interest to continue cooperation in this field," she said.

Germany earlier rejected Beijing's claims to the South China Sea.

In a joint note verbale with France and the United Kingdom, Germany in 2020 said that China's "historic rights" over the waterway did "not comply with international law and UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) provisions."

The 3 European nations also underscored that the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated Beijing's claim to parts of the West Philippine Sea in a 2016 ruling.

Last year, Berlin deployed its warship Bayern to the South China Sea for the first time in almost 20 years, joining other countries' efforts to counter Beijing's military presence in the region, where 40 percent of Europe's foreign trade flows through.

China rejected the warship's port call on Shanghai, describing Germany's patrols in the South China Sea as "provoking incidents."

Marcos Jr. in late May said he would assert the country's rights to the West Philippine Sea while continuing to pursue ties with China.

"We will not allow a singe square millimeter of our maritime coastal rights to be trampled upon," Marcos said in a press conference, where only 3 networks were invited.

"How do we do that? We talk to China consistently with a firm voice. Hindi naman natin puwedeng giyerahin (we cannot wage war against them)," he said.

In a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, Marcos said that China and the Philippines "must not allow what conflicts or difficulties we have now between our two countries to become historically important."

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines earlier described Marcos as a "builder, supporter and promoter" of the "friendship between China and the Philippines.

Aside from Germany's Reiffenstuel, Marcos also received Spanish Ambassador Jorge Moragas and Moroccan Ambassador Mohammed Rida El Fassi in his headquarters.

Marcos's office has yet to mention topics raised during his meeting with the 2 other ambassadors.