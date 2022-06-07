Residents of Sitio San Roque in Quezon City were arrested by police after refusing to go home when they gathered along EDSA during the Luzon lockdown on April 1, 2020. Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A Quezon City court has acquitted 21 residents of San Roque, Quezon City who were arrested at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 for protesting out of hunger.

QC Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 38 granted their demurrer to evidence in 3 criminal charges, as the prosecution was found not to have presented enough evidence.

The QC court said the "San Roque 21" did not violate RA 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Act because they were on EDSA begging for food.

“Accused’s attempt and effort to secure food at the start of the ECQ is not covered by Section 9(e) of RA 11332,” it said.

It also ruled that San Roque 21 could not be penalized for violating Batas Pambansa 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985 because the law only punishes leaders or organizers who conduct a rally without a permit, not mere participants.

The law also says participants in peaceful rallies cannot be criminally liable.

The QC court also found that San Roque 21 did not violate Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code because they were not charged for resisting arrest and “were acting within their rights when they went outside of their respective residences to plea for food.”

In a statement, lawyers of San Roque 21 said “justice was served today.”

“Political repression always thrives on fear and sheer might. But with the law in our favor, the people should always have the right to reason and resist,” they said.

