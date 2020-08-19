House panel approves bill reinforcing people's rights to peaceful assembly, free expression

MANILA - A House of Representatives panel on Wednesday approved a bill that sought to strengthen the public's rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

The House Committee on People's Participation approved the substitute measure to House Bill 6297 or The New Public Assembly Act of 2019, which seeks to repeal Batas Pambansa Bilang 880 or The Public Assembly Act of 1985.

San Jose Del Monte City District Rep. Florida "Rida" Robes, who chairs the committee, said they noted the comments and proposals made by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in drafting the substitute bill.

The panel agreed to remove the phrase “any other legitimate public interest” in the measure’s definition of “clear and present danger," she said.

For National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) secretary-general Ephraim Cortez, more responsibilities should be given to law enforcement as they have the mandate to ensure peace and order.

Ifugao District Rep. Solomon Chungalao said the right to assembly should be exercised responsibly by Filipinos, and that giving the responsibility solely to law enforcement to ensure peace and order is “uncalled for.”

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, primary author of the proposed legislation, said it was all the more important to pass the bill as "freedoms and rights are being attacked."

"This is a positive development in ensuring the Filipino people's right to assemble and freedom of expression. This also supersedes the draconian and Martial law era BP 880 and we hope that this bill at its present form can be fast-tracked," the deputy minority leader said.

Under the proposed bill, which will be brought to plenary for more debates, any person or group who intends to organize and hold a public assembly in a public place shall only give notice to the local government unit.

"No need for a permit anymore," Zarate said.

Meanwhile, no such notice shall be required if the public assembly is to be held in a freedom park, private property with the consent of the owner and in the campus of a government-owned and operated education institutions.

"If passed into law, this will strengthen the people's rights to expression, peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances and for accountability," Zarate added. - Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News