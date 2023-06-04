UP says UPCAT 2024 a 'success'

Iskolar ng Bayan hopefuls gather outside their designated buildings in UP Diliman for this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) on June 3, 2023. A total of 104,071 students are set to take the exams, the first in-person college admission test of the university since the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Thousands more students flocked to the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Sunday, for the second day of the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT).

Office of Admissions Director Francisco De Los Reyes hailed this year’s examinations a success because of the huge turnout at the Diliman campus and other testing centers across the country.

He said even walk-ins or examinees who came in late were allowed to take the test.

“Ang dami talagang nagwalk-in. Hindi mo rin masisisi e kasi online ang application. Marami pa ring bahagi ng Pilipinas, hindi pa gano'n ka-stable ang internet connectivity para mag-log in sa portal namin and we recognize that,” he said.

“Sa Siargao, talagang late na late dumating 'yung maraming mga mag-aaral. Valid naman 'yung reason kasi sa ating mga probinsya talagang malalayo 'yung mga high schools natin at may mga mag-aaral na wala namang titirhan sa city. So nagdecide kami na mag-open ng next session para ma-accommodate ang mga batang ito,” he added.

For Fiona Castro, who took the exam during the second day in UP Diliman, passing the UPCAT would bring her one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse.

And like a true "iskolar ng bayan", she says she wants to offer her services to poor Filipinos in spite of her family’s own financial struggles.

“Para po kasi sakin, 'yung sweldo hindi siya mahalaga. Gusto kong dito ialay 'yung magiging trabaho ko kasi gusto kong makatulong sa mga mahihirap, sa mga kapos na walang kakayahan na mag-avail ng mga medical services,” said Castro.

Castro’s whole family came with her from Pasig.

Her mom, Gerlie, also wants her daughter to go to UP because she believes it’s the school that can give her the best of both worlds: free and quality education.

“Self-employed lang kaming mag-asawa. Talagang ginagapang namin 'yung pangpa-aral namin sa aming mga anak. Pinang utang ko talaga para makapag-review center siya kasi gusto ko 'yung hindi ko naranasan noon, maranasan ng mga anak ko,” she said.

Angelica Benitez also hopes she will pass the UPCAT even if she was not able to enroll in a review center because of how expensive it is.

UP may not necessarily be her dream school but she says the free tuition would be a big help to her family.

"'Yung kuya ko po nag-private (school) na college so nakita ko 'yung hirap ng family ko,” she said.

If she gets in, she vows to use that opportunity to serve the country.

She applied for a bachelor’s degree in secondary education so that she can become a teacher like her parents. She was also inspired by her teachers in school.

“Yung teacher ko nabigyan siya ng opportunity para magturo sa private school pero anim lang daw tinuturuan niya. Sabi niya, hindi ko kinuha 'yun kahit mas mataas 'yung sweldo na binibigay sakin kasi mas gusto ko maraming natututo. Parang gano'n din mindset ko,” she said.

“Mas gusto kong maraming natuturuan, marami natututo dito sa Philippines kaysa maging transnational migrant ako sa ibang bansa. Mas gusto kong ayusin ang education system dito sa Pilipinas,” Benitez added.

Castro, Benitez and the rest of the 100,000 plus UP applicants will know their fate in several months.

The Admissions Office says they aim to release the UPCAT results by May 3, 2024.

