Para-athlete Arnold Balais celebrates after reaching the peak of Mount Apo, the highest mountain in the Philippines, for the second time. Photo courtesy of Climb for Everlasting Hope.



MANILA -- Exactly 10 years since he first climbed the country's highest mountain, renowned para-athlete Arnold Balais from Cebu returned to Digos City in Davao del Sur and successfully conquered Mount Apo again.

Balais first climbed Mount Apo on May 29, 2013, leading him to be recognized as the first amputee to reach the summit. A decade later, aside from celebrating this feat, he wanted a purposeful cause — to help children with cancer.

Balais organized the Climb for Everlasting Hope 2023, a fundraising climb for children with cancer.

“I asked around, what are the possible beneficiaries. Everlasting Hope Ministry was endorsed by my friend, then I visited them. I saw the children there who are bravely fighting cancer. Also, my tatay died of cancer,” he told ABS-CBN News in Bisaya.

Balais proved that anyone can achieve success through will power and determination despite limitations.

As a person with disability, he admitted the difficulties in summiting the highest peak. He said he needed to be mentally strong and physically ready. Thus, he prepared much before climbing the mountain.

"It was a tough experience, and for me, it was more difficult compared to 10 years ago," Balais said.

Five of his dragon boat teammates, who are also part of the project, joined him in the climb.

"Reaching the summit for the second time is a victory for us and the children with cancer. This also symbolizes that we can conquer any Mount Apo in our lives," he said.

Balais started his career in international sports when he represented the country as a bench press qualifier in the 1996 Atlanta, USA Paralympics. He also participated in the 1st ASEAN Paragames in Malaysia, where he won the gold medal in para swimming event. He retired from the national team in 2016, and now trains for para dragon boat sports.

